Specification:

Inflation, price elasticity of supply, price determination and mechanism, consumers’ behaviour

Inflation tests pricing power of global brands

Inflation tests pricing power of global brands

Define inflation

“Generally, the experience when rapid price inflation hits the consumer goods industry is that there is some compression in margins for a year or so, and then most gets passed through to the consumer,” Hayllar said. Explain how product elasticities influence producers’ decisions to pass margin compression on to their customers

Explain with a D-S diagram the cost of production increases of some goods driven by migrant labour shortages

Discuss the effectiveness of “shrinkflation” strategies. Based on subject knowledge and your personal experience, include alternative views of consumers’ behaviour

Gian Luca Scappini, Stepney Green Maths, Computing and Science College