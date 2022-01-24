Germany’s largest publishers and advertisers are demanding that the EU intervene over the search giant’s plan to stop the use of third-party cookies, Sony has plans to enter the electric vehicle market. Plus, the FT’s asset management correspondent, Harriet Agnew, discusses the discord at the global consumer goods conglomerate Unilever.

German publishers oppose Google plan to phase out third-party cookies

Activist hedge fund Trian builds stake in Unilever

Sony launches electric vehicle unit to ‘explore entering’ market

