Germany’s largest publishers and advertisers are demanding that the EU intervene over the search giant’s plan to stop the use of third-party cookies, Sony has plans to enter the electric vehicle market. Plus, the FT’s asset management correspondent, Harriet Agnew, discusses the discord at the global consumer goods conglomerate Unilever.
German publishers oppose Google plan to phase out third-party cookies
Activist hedge fund Trian builds stake in Unilever
Sony launches electric vehicle unit to ‘explore entering’ market
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
