US military officials are blaming Isis for an attack near Kabul airport yesterday

US military officials are blaming Isis for an attacknear Kabul airport yesterday that killed at least 13 service members and an unknown number of civilians,and the Federal Reserve is preparing for today’s virtual Jackson Hole economic symposium under the cloud of the Delta variant, and Brussels has warned that it could sever a data-sharing agreement with the UK. Plus, the FT’s Najmeh Bozorgmehr reports on life in Afghanistan’s third-largest city, Herat, now that the Taliban are in control.





At least 13 US troops among those killed in Kabul bombings, with Aime Williams in Washington

Life under the Taliban: ‘Herat is now like a ghost city’, with Tehran correspondent Najmeh Bozorgmehr

Fed prepares for virtual Jackson Hole meeting under cloud of Delta, with US economics editor Colby Smith

EU takes aim at UK plan to rewrite data laws, with EU technology correspondent, Madhumita Murgia

