Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news.
US military officials are blaming Isis for an attack near Kabul airport yesterday
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/3e727154-099c-4af8-b3a0-5aa2742bcdca
US military officials are blaming Isis for an attacknear Kabul airport yesterday that killed at least 13 service members and an unknown number of civilians,and the Federal Reserve is preparing for today’s virtual Jackson Hole economic symposium under the cloud of the Delta variant, and Brussels has warned that it could sever a data-sharing agreement with the UK. Plus, the FT’s Najmeh Bozorgmehr reports on life in Afghanistan’s third-largest city, Herat, now that the Taliban are in control.
At least 13 US troops among those killed in Kabul bombings, with Aime Williams in Washington
https://www.ft.com/content/817bfbaa-e62a-4cc9-b503-54d0a53dfc52
Life under the Taliban: ‘Herat is now like a ghost city’, with Tehran correspondent Najmeh Bozorgmehr
https://www.ft.com/content/d30d1991-252e-4060-aa98-b5831e3f470c
Fed prepares for virtual Jackson Hole meeting under cloud of Delta, with US economics editor Colby Smith
https://www.ft.com/content/806b507c-3c07-4e93-bc59-763dfeed0e32?
EU takes aim at UK plan to rewrite data laws, with EU technology correspondent, Madhumita Murgia
https://www.ft.com/content/f344f7ea-2829-46d2-8943-26b73c5804da
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published