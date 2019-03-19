The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

David Crow and guests discuss what the ECB thinks of the creation of national banking champions, the prospective merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, Fidelity National Information Services's $43bn acquisition of Worldpay, and the attempt by Goldman Sachs to boost the number of women in its senior ranks. With special guest Andrea Enria, chair of the European Central Bank's Single Supervisory Mechanism.


Contributors: David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Jonathan Guthrie, head of Lex and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

