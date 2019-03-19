Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

David Crow and guests discuss what the ECB thinks of the creation of national banking champions, the prospective merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, Fidelity National Information Services's $43bn acquisition of Worldpay, and the attempt by Goldman Sachs to boost the number of women in its senior ranks. With special guest Andrea Enria, chair of the European Central Bank's Single Supervisory Mechanism.





Contributors: David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Jonathan Guthrie, head of Lex and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon