The men’s style issue: Spring 2022

The men’s style issue: Spring 2022All the wardrobe inspiration you need this season, from the traditional to the totally radical © Josh AronsonGender fluidity in fashion is older than you thinkA new exhibition at the V&A suggests menswear has always been radical. We compare past and presentTommy Hilfiger: ‘I always thought cowboys were so cool’The American designer talks tasteDrake’s progress – the making of a cult menswear brandHow a traditional tie maker became the tailor for todaySpring’s radical new menswearIt’s daring, dashing and dynamic – and taking on a host of personalitiesHow to hold on to your hair, ladsWe comb through the latest products and thinking in how to prevent hair lossBirkenstock: inside a $5bn brandThe 250-year-old German orthopaedic sandal makers became a key acquisition for Bernard Arnault last year. What was the appeal, and what does it say about the future of luxury?More from this SeriesWhat’s the flap about butterflies?Menswear and accessories that are worth a flutterWhy hypebeasts are queuing for old New BalancesThe brand best known for its dad sneakers is now a hot commodityTailoring icon Gianluca Isaia’s guide to NaplesThe man behind the namesake label takes us on a tour of his native city