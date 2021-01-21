Masked: At The Bus

Grayson Perry, Philip Pullman, Dawn French, Juliet Stevenson and Jenny Saville are some of the esteemed creatives who donned a face mask to be photographed in aid of the Oxfordshire-based children’s art therapy charity At The Bus. Each sitter was captured in their own space by photographer Joanna Vestey. As well as protection against Covid-19, the mask is intended to be a symbol of the limits of creative dialogue and production over the past year. The resulting limited-edition prints will be sold for £150 each, with all proceeds aiding the charity’s school-based programme of art therapy for children and young people.

Jenny Saville RA, photographed by Joanna Vestey, December 2020 © Joanna Vestey

As suggested by the charity’s name, the therapy sessions will take place in a purpose-designed therapeutic studio space in a double-decker bus – painted by Camille Walala – which parks up in school grounds. “To make something from nothing – whether it’s drawing, singing, cooking, trying a new way to kick a ball, organise words in a poem, or invent new technologies,” Jenny Saville says of the charity’s work, “the process is of being utterly present in the moment, where all your concentration is given to a particular creative task. It’s when humans play their best game, can love life and themselves. At The Bus helps children rediscover their habits of creativity. Making something from nothing that is theirs for life. In a moment like this current pandemic, the work of At The Bus is more important than ever.”

Limited-edition prints will be available to buy on 1 February, from 10am, for one month from atthebus.org.uk. Each signed, 30cm x 40cm, archival pigment print is one of a limited edition of 50, at £150 each.

Dissolve The Ego, So Your Soul Can Emerge… (2019) by Kito Mbiango © Courtesy of Kito Mbiango Studio

Wisdom and Nature

What can the Western world learn from indigenous communities? That’s the question that UK-based charity Le Ciel Foundation set out to answer when it was founded five years ago. Using educational films and programmes co-developed with indigenous communities, the foundation aims to teach children, adults and companies about ancestral wisdom and the importance of the protection and regeneration of sacred territories across the world.

Riverbikes by Thia Konig © Thia Konig

To raise awareness and funds for the project, next month sees Christie’s host an exhibition and auction of artworks by 49 artists, which centre on pieces about interconnectivity, the earth, traditions and communities. Highlights include Thia Konig’s ethereal photo of two women pushing bikes through a body of water in Vang Vien, Laos, and Canadian artist Carlito Dalceggio’s acid-hued figurative painting La Femme Papillon. Speaking about the exhibition, co-founder Jessie Balfour-Lynn said: “This unique collection of artworks not only celebrates our planet and its communities, but also acts as a poignant reminder of the importance of ecological and cultural preservation.”

Wisdom And Nature will be hosted digitally by Christie’s London in February 2021, wisdomandnature.com

One Sideaction auction winner will enjoy a private tour of the Hermès collection at its flagship store in Paris © Quentin Bertoux

Sideaction

Since losing his partner to Aids in 1990, French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier has made it his personal mission to fight the disease. Over the past 30 years he has hosted galas, staged fundraising fashion shows and designed T-shirts for the cause. Now, along with the French HIV and AIDS charity Sideaction, he’s hosting a fashion auction. Comprising 35 lots, the sale will include rare pieces of haute couture, much-coveted accessories and impossible-to-buy experiences, which have been donated by every major fashion house including Chanel, Fondation Azzedine Alaïa, Givenchy, Hermès and Yves Saint Laurent.

Standout prizes include a private visit to the collection of Emile Hermès (the third-generation president of Hermès, and an avid collector of equestrian items), which is hidden above the Hermes flagship store on the Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris, followed by lunch on the terrace. There is also a private visit to an exhibition at the Fondation Alaïa, followed by a dinner for eight in Azzedine Alaïa’s own kitchen, in the company of editor Carla Sozzani and the fashion historian and curator Olivier Saillard. The sale will take place online from 28 to 31 January, with all proceeds going towards Sideaction’s work in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

The auction will be hosted by the Drouot Digital website from 28 to 31 January, drouotonline.com/en