UBS names Ralph Hamers from ING as its next chief executive, Boeing asks for a $100m a year tax break from Washington state to be suspended in order to avert retaliatory tariffs this summer, and the UN has teamed up with a New York start-up to develop technology that will attempt to gauge how people living in war zones feel about peace negotiations. Plus, billionaire Michael Bloomberg has made up for his late entry into the Democratic presidential race with an advertising spending spree of nearly half a billion dollars. The FT’s Brooke Fox and Anna Nicolaou report on the strategy that has caught the other campaigns off-guard.

