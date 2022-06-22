The Federal Reserve announced its largest interest rate increase since 1994. And it's the equivalent of the US central bank taking a baseball bat to the economy, according to the FT’s US financial commentator Robert Armstrong.

In this week’s episode, Armstrong is helping us to make sense of the Fed’s announcement. He’ll explain what the recent hike means for the economy and for investors, and tell us whether or not we should be freaking out.

