Peter Wells in New York

Donald Trump has asked the Treasury department to “substantially” toughen economic sanctions on Iran as the US weighs its response to a strike against Saudi Arabian oil facilities that knocked out more than half the kingdom’s production.

The US president said in a tweet on Wednesday morning he had “just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!”

Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen claimed responsibility for the weekend attack, which on Monday triggered a historic rise in the price of oil. Mr Trump said on Tuesday that Iran appeared to be behind the attack, as the Pentagon worked with US partners on a response.

A week ago, media reports suggested Mr Trump had discussed reducing sanctions against the Middle Eastern country in an effort to facilitate a meeting with Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, at the UN General Assembly later this month.

