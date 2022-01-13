Gideon talks to David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee, about the organisation’s 2022 watchlist, which reveals that people in 20 countries, representing 10 per cent of the world’s population, are at risk or in dire need of humanitarian aid, and the situation is getting worse. What has gone wrong and are there any solutions?

Clips: DW, Live Aid, Reuters

IRC’s 2022 Emergency Watchlist

David Miliband’s speech to the Council on Foreign Relations

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

