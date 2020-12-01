Leonard Barden

World champion Magnus Carlsen has been supreme in recent months, both in numerous online tournaments and in his solitary over the board event at Stavanger.

The final of the $100,000 Skilling Open last Monday coincided, perhaps intentionally, with the Norwegian’s 30th birthday, but Wesley So proved the spoiler. The US champion, 27, tied their main match 4-4 then won the speed tie-break in an impressive performance.

So became the first player ever to defeat Carlsen in the No1’s favourite Sicilian with an early e7-e5. His plan was novel and obscure, an early queen switch to a3 via f3 and then a bishop offer at g5 which could not be taken

Carlsen changed defences to the Caro-Kann 1 e4 c6 for his last three games as Black, but So quickly took control with his queen’s flank pawn trio.

The ex-Filipino is in the form of his life, but Carlsen’s world crown is safe. So is not among the eight candidate challengers whose tournament was halted at half-way by the pandemic.

Puzzle 2396

Ian Nepomniachtchi v Vishy Anand, Sinquefield Cup, St Louis 2019. White (to move) is a knight down, but can attack Black’s knight with his king. The choice is between (a) 1 Kc5 and (b) 1 Kc4. One move draws, the other loses. Russia’s No1 Nepomniachtchi got it wrong, can you do better?

