World champion Magnus Carlsen has been supreme in recent months, both in numerous online tournaments and in his solitary over the board event at Stavanger.

The final of the $100,000 Skilling Open last Monday coincided, perhaps intentionally, with the Norwegian’s 30th birthday, but Wesley So proved the spoiler. The US champion, 27, tied their main match 4-4 then won the speed tie-break in an impressive performance.

So became the first player ever to defeat Carlsen in the No1’s favourite Sicilian with an early e7-e5. His plan was novel and obscure, an early queen switch to a3 via f3 and then a bishop offer at g5 which could not be taken.

Carlsen changed defences to the Caro-Kann 1 e4 c6 for his last three games as Black, but So quickly took control with his queen’s flank pawn trio.

The ex-Filipino is in the form of his life, but Carlsen’s world crown is safe. So is not among the eight candidate challengers whose tournament was halted at half-way by the pandemic.

Puzzle 2396

Ian Nepomniachtchi v Vishy Anand, Sinquefield Cup, St Louis 2019. White (to move) is a knight down, but can attack Black’s knight with his king. The choice is between (a) 1 Kc5 and (b) 1 Kc4. One move draws, the other loses. Russia’s No1 Nepomniachtchi got it wrong, can you do better?

