Thailand plaque disappearance stirs fears about military rule

It was a small metal plaque that few people noticed or even knew existed. But the fallout from the mysterious disappearance from Bangkok of this modest celebration of democracy has crystallised fears about Thailand’s drift under military rule.

The junta wants to black out the story of why persons unknown replaced the disc marking a 1932 uprising against the then King of Siam with a new tablet celebrating the country’s royalty. Critics say the vanishing and its aftermath highlight a resurgent authoritarian style in the Southeast Asian kingdom, where the alliance between military and monarchy wields great power.

“Politically, I think it’s an attempt to undo the democratic legacy of the 1932 revolution,” Prof Charnvit Kasetsiri, a historian and former rector at Bangkok’s Thammasat University, said of the plaque switch. “Whatever [the revolutionaries] had done, had to be undone.”

Police say the tablets were switched round in mid-April at their pavement home near a royal palace and a statue of the venerated King Chulalongkorn, who ruled from 1868 to 1910. The junta has offered no explanation. City officials have said closed circuit television cameras nearby were all shut off due to maintenance work.

Authorities have attempted to shut down any mention of the subject.

Politically, I think it’s an attempt to undo the democratic legacy of the 1932 revolution

Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha, who became prime minister after leading the May 2014 coup against the elected government, warned people they should not protest and could not “just claim rights and liberty”.

At least two activists have been detained for attempting to file legal complaints about the incident, according to local media reports.

The clampdown underscores the sensitivity around the events of 1932, when a group including military officers and bureaucrats launched their challenge to King Prajadhipok Sakdidej. The uprising ended with a deal that led to the introduction of a parliament and other democratic reforms — but left the king in place as inviolable head of state.

The monarchy rebuilt influence with the military’s support under the long reign of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled for more than 70 years until his death in October. King Maha Vajiralongkorn, his son and successor, has already shown his power, securing late changes this year to a constitution drawn up under the junta and put to a tightly controlled referendum in August.

The plaque incident shows there is “no place for the 1932 revolution in Thai ‘history’,” said a Thai writer and commentator who asked not to be named because of the potential consequences of speaking out. “Books explain the revolution as a ‘shotgun marriage’. They mean that Thai society is not yet ready for democracy.”

The original plaque, which commemorated Thailand's 1932 revolution © AP

The story also serves as an awkward reminder of the prominent role played by military officers in the 1932 uprising, which sits uneasily with the modern narrative of the armed forces’ total loyalty to upholding the monarchy.

Debate over the plaque and its wider political significance has been further stifled by draconian lese-majeste and computer crime laws that threaten long jail sentences over remarks deemed to be insulting to the monarchy. Authorities have used the rules to jail dozens of people since the 2014 putsch.

The initial clamour over the plaque has been muted since the junta made it clear it would take a hard line against those who made too much of a fuss. Now few expect an imminent solution to this latest riddle of Thailand’s long ambivalent relationship with democracy.

Follow Michael Peel on Twitter: @mikepeeljourno