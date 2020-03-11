Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Growing a beard, praying in public and calling someone overseas. These are some of the 'offences' for which Uighur Muslims have been sent to internment camps in the Xinjiang region of China, according to a leaked document known as the Karakax list. Adrienne Klasa talks to the FT reporters who discovered the document, Christian Shepherd and Laura Pitel. Read the FT story here





Contributors: Adrienne Klasa, creative producer, Christian Shepherd, Beijing correspondent, and Laura Pitel, Turkey correspondent. Producers: Persis Love and Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.