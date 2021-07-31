Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In our first summer special, Sebastian Payne speaks to the leader of the Scottish Labour party Anas Sarwar about countering Nicola Sturgeon, how he intends to revive his party’s prospects and leadership in lockdown. They also discuss whether Labour is truly a unionist party and if Sarwar will budge his stance against another independence referendum to win back lost voters. Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.

