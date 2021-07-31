Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

In our first summer special, Sebastian Payne speaks to the leader of the Scottish Labour party Anas Sarwar about countering Nicola Sturgeon, how he intends to revive his party’s prospects and leadership in lockdown. They also discuss whether Labour is truly a unionist party and if Sarwar will budge his stance against another independence referendum to win back lost voters. Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner. 

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Payne's Politics when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast