Leaders of Northern Ireland’s rival unionist and nationalist parties joined forces on Monday to demand a big funding package from Boris Johnson to back the region’s newly relaunched devolved government.

The UK prime minister reiterated a pledge to provide money but did not specify how much as he and Leo Varadkar, his Irish counterpart, paid a visit to the Stormont parliament outside Belfast to meet Arlene Foster of the Democratic Unionist party, the newly installed first minister, and Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin, the new deputy first minister.

Mr Johnson said the restoration of a power-sharing administration at Stormont at the weekend after three years of paralysis was a “moment of hope” for Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster, whose party felt betrayed by the prime minister when he included a customs and regulatory border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK in his EU withdrawal deal, said Mr Johnson must now uphold his promises as the new executive pushes to settle a nurses’ pay strike and tackle the worst hospital waiting lists in the UK.

“We’ve heard from the prime minister that he wants to support devolution and wants to make sure that we have the resources to do that. I very much want to hold him to his word,” said Mrs Foster.

You can never be confident talking to Boris Johnson. The question is has he got the political will to actually deliver on the promises

A funding shortfall looms large for the executive ahead of its first formal meeting on Tuesday. London has suggested it may provide between £1.5bn and £2bn to Stormont but Conor Murphy of Sinn Féin, the new finance minister, said £2bn was “not nearly” enough. “You can never be confident talking to Boris Johnson,” said Mr Murphy.

“The question is has he got the political will to actually deliver on the promises that they made in their document which saw the reinstatement of Stormont.”

He said action was needed quickly to sustain the goodwill forged by the agreement to restore the Stormont government.

The previous administration fell apart in January 2017 over a spending scandal related to a green energy subsidy system. Several previous efforts to revive it ran aground amid Brexit tensions between the parties. The weekend deal between the DUP and Sinn Féin was joined by the Ulster Unionists, the nationalist Social Democratic & Labour party and the cross-community Alliance, who all have seats in the administration.

Mrs Foster said Mr Johnson had put forward the agreement. “We have all signed up to it, to come into a multi-party executive. Therefore it’s now incumbent upon the prime minister to step up to the plate in relation to financial resources,” she said.

The prime minister was welcomed to Stormont on Monday by Alex Maskey, the veteran Sinn Féin figure who became speaker of the assembly at the weekend in the wake of the “New Decade, New Approach” deal.

Mr Johnson cited an often-quoted remark that former prime minister Tony Blair made on the eve of the 1998 Good Friday peace pact that ended 30 years of the “Troubles” and set up the power-sharing Stormont structures. “Never mind the hand of history on my shoulder. I see the hand of the future beckoning us all forward and I hope that with goodwill and compromise and hard work on all sides it will be a very bright future.”

Mr Varadkar said “the Good Friday Agreement is back up and running again”.

Mr Johnson said the deal struck the right balance between measures helping people seeking the truth about killings during the conflict and a Conservative election pledge to prevent “unfair prosecutions” of British military personnel who served during the Troubles.

“Nobody thinks that people should get away with crimes,” said the prime minister. “What we’re saying is that people should be protected from unfair vexatious prosecutions where there’s no new evidence to be found. Those positions, I think, are wholly compatible.”

But Mr Varadkar said the question remained difficult. “There is divided opinion on it but certainly having the five parties working together here in Belfast is crucial.”