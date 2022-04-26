How financially compatible are you as a couple? On Money Clinic podcast this week, presenter Claer Barrett meets newly-weds Sahil and Priya, who have very different attitudes to money.

Sahil is a spender and a high-risk investor. Priya is a diehard saver who finds it hard to enjoy spending her hard-earned cash. The couple want to iron out their financial differences, but confess that conversations about money often end in arguments or nagging.

Financial psychotherapist Vicky Reynal examines the roots of the couple’s attitudes to money and suggests how they could move forward. Ken Okororafor, money expert and co-founder of The Humble Penny website, advises how couples can communicate and work towards shared financial goals.

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

