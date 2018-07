Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

How do you know when to ask for a promotion? And what is the best way to react if you think you are being underpaid?





Knowing how to talk about money at work can give you a career advantage. Join Gillian Ku, assistant professor of organisational behaviour at LBS, Pip Jamieson, founder of The Dots, and Emma Humphreys, CFO at Unruly, as they talk to the FT's Isabel Berwick. This is an edited live-recording of an event the FT hosted in July.