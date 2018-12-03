The frontrunners to succeed Angela Merkel as leader of the German Christian Democrats have questioned the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, saying Russia’s recent actions in the Sea of Azov should prompt a reappraisal of the project.

Nord Stream 2 would allow Russia to double the amount of natural gas it pumps under the Baltic Sea to Germany and bypass the traditional route via Ukraine. Opponents fear it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia for energy imports.

Germany has been a strong supporter of the project despite intense opposition from countries in central and eastern Europe and the Baltic states.

But criticism of the pipeline has increased in Germany since Russia seized three Ukrainian ships and their crew in the Kerch Strait near Crimea last month. Ms Merkel has called on Moscow to hand over the sailors and allow free shipping in the Sea of Azov — demands Russia has so far resisted.

Speaking on ARD television on Sunday, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the CDU’s secretary-general and Ms Merkel’s favoured successor, said Russia’s actions in recent weeks had shown how Nord Stream 2 “is not just an economic project but a political one”. She said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s behaviour would ensure that the pipeline “will be questioned much more in Europe than was previously the case”.

While rejecting a call to pull out of the project, Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer said the EU could apply internal energy market rules to reduce the amount of gas that flows through Nord Stream 2.

On Monday, however, the German government reiterated its backing for the pipeline. Heiko Maas, foreign minister, said it was thanks to German pressure that Russia had promised to continue sending gas through Ukraine even after Nord Stream 2 is built, thereby addressing one of the main objections raised by critics of the project.

The pipeline would be built with or without the involvement of German companies, Mr Maas said. “But [if Germany pulled out] there would be no one there to ensure that gas continues to transit through Ukraine,” he added.

Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer has taken a tougher line on Russia than Ms Merkel over the events in Kerch. “My sense is that as long as Russia’s leaders have the impression that they can do this because no one’s stopping them, they will keep trying,” she told a CDU regional conference in Berlin last week.

Friedrich Merz, a lawyer and former leader of the CDU parliamentary group who is vying with Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer for Ms Merkel’s crown, has also weighed in to the Nord Stream 2 debate, telling the same conference that the “more the conflict in Ukraine escalates, the more the question arises: is it really right to build this pipeline?”

“Putin should know that we will at least think about this if he continues to behave in this way,” he told CDU members.

The German political rhetoric about the pipeline has prompted growing concern in the Nord Stream 2 consortium. A senior official involved in its construction told the Financial Times that the project was being turned into a “political ping-pong ball” that is being “used in political games that have nothing to do with gas”.

Despite the opposition, Nord Stream 2 is going ahead according to plan. Last week, Russia’s state-owned Gazprom, which controls the project, said 300km of pipeline had been built, and work was ongoing in Finnish and German waters.

The company said in its quarterly results filing on Friday that €6bn worth of financing had already been secured for the €9.5bn project. Gazprom said that of the amount already pledged, €3.3bn had come from the project’s five European partners: France’s Engie, Austria’s OMV, Royal Dutch Shell and Germany’s Wintershall and Uniper.