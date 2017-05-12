United Co RUSAL

Rusal profit amid rebound in aluminium prices

Fast FT

by: Henry Foy

Rusal, the world’s second-largest aluminium producer, reported a 48 per cent gain in net profit for the first quarter of 2017, as rising sales of high-value products burnished the results of the continued recovery in aluminium prices.

The Hong Kong-listed Russian company said net profit for the first three months of the year was $187m, up from $126m in the same period last year, on the back of 20 per cent rise in revenue to $2.3bn.

The company, controlled by Oleg Deripaska’s EN+ group, said sales of its higher-margin products rose 8 per cent compared to the previous quarter. Total aluminium sales rose an annual 3 per cent, while average sale prices rose 17 per cent.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation rose 52 per cent to $475m, against a forecast of $489m seen by BCS Global Markets.

“The aluminium market remained in robust health in the first quarter,” chief executive Vladislav Soloviev said in a statement. “Aluminium demand is on track to grow by 5 per cent to 62.7m tonnes in 2017, supported by positive economic developments globally, all of which leaves Rusal well placed for the year ahead.”

Rusal, which issued a five-year, $600m eurobond and a three-year Rmb 1bn bond in China during the quarter, said net debt fell slightly to $8.2bn from $8.4bn a year ago, against a slight rise in assets to $14.9bn.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.