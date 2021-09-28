Boston president Eric Rosengren and Dallas head Robert Kaplan to retire over the next two weeks

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/1505ec37-b798-4016-8f80-d959bd6eac9c





Two senior Federal Reserve officials whose trading activity prompted the US central bank to launch an ethics review on Monday announced they will resign, and today Fed chair Jay Powell will join other central bank chiefs at a European Central Bank forum. Plus, where does Germany go after its razor-thin election? The FT’s Europe editor, Ben Hall, explains that it could be a while before there is a clear picture for the country’s government.





Regional Fed chiefs step down after securities trading controversy

https://www.ft.com/content/b899a77f-9853-4d20-ad84-21848b7e7ce2





ECB official and OECD warn of rising inflation risks

https://www.ft.com/content/55300c7b-ab06-40c4-a5f4-ed02ddb31374





Germany’s ‘kingmaker’ parties to start talks after narrow SPD election win

https://www.ft.com/content/fe539f99-8311-4ad7-96c0-ebc30ed9c1a0





Hollywood agency CAA acquiring rival ICM to create movie powerhouse

https://www.ft.com/content/fd6a3976-540e-49e7-bf1d-2ac272573033?





Join FT journalists on October 4 for a subscriber-only webinar on the outcome of Germany’s historic election and its implications for Germany, Europe and the rest of the world. Register free at ft.com/germanwebinar





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.