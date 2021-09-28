Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Boston president Eric Rosengren and Dallas head Robert Kaplan to retire over the next two weeks

Two senior Federal Reserve officials whose trading activity prompted the US central bank to launch an ethics review on Monday announced they will resign, and today Fed chair Jay Powell will join other central bank chiefs at a European Central Bank forum. Plus, where does Germany go after its razor-thin election? The FT’s Europe editor, Ben Hall, explains that it could be a while before there is a clear picture for the country’s government. 


Regional Fed chiefs step down after securities trading controversy

ECB official and OECD warn of rising inflation risks

Germany’s ‘kingmaker’ parties to start talks after narrow SPD election win

Hollywood agency CAA acquiring rival ICM to create movie powerhouse

