When you play against good players, a solid plan can only be defeated by something special. So it was here . . .

Bidding

Dealer: South

E/W Game

North East South West — — 4H

South decided to dominate the auction with a single bid. West cogitated but, perhaps worried about only holding 3-card spade support, resisted doubling, and led K♦.

To establish dummy’s long diamond suit, declarer planned to use A♦, A♣ and, hopefully, Q♣ as entries and, later, discard a losing spade from hand. He could play A♦ and ruff a diamond, draw two rounds of trumps, and take the club finesse. On the fourth round ofdiamonds, if East ruffs in, declarer discards 7♠ and, if East declines, he ruffs it, crosses to dummy’s A♣ and plays the fifth diamond. Now, whatever East does, he discards 7♠, and the contract is home. As the cards lie, nothing could stop him . . .

But, South was defeated by a masterstroke. Having ducked trick 1 to preserve the A♦ entry, declarer leaves West with one shot at countering declarer’s plan. Recognising that the diamond duck indicated a need for an extra trick and appreciating that only dummy’s long suit offered a possibility, West resolved to attack entries to the table. An attack on clubs seems right — but not a low one: declarer might hold 10♣, run it, and create an extra trick there. So, West led K♣!

This blows dummy’s A♣ prematurely and declarer’s plan is rendered useless. J♣ works the same way, but K♣ is more beautiful.

