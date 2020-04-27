Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

The two weeks before an election are usually a blur of campaign rallies and last-minute policy pledges. But a fortnight before Poland’s presidential election, none of the candidates knows if it will take place.

The poll is due on May 10. But with the central European country in lockdown as it battles coronavirus, its political class is mired in a furious debate about whether to hold the vote, or postpone it for a year or more.

The ruling Law and Justice party — whose candidate, incumbent Andrzej Duda, is favourite to win — is pushing for an election in May, and is trying to pass legislation that would allow it to be held entirely by postal ballot.

But opposition politicians say an election in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic would be an unacceptable gamble with Poles’ health. They accuse Law and Justice of pushing ahead because it fears Mr Duda would do worse once the economic fallout from the pandemic is being felt.

“If elections increase the risk [to Poles] then it is our moral duty to postpone them until a time when we are functioning normally,” Tomasz Grodzki, speaker of the Senate, which is controlled by the opposition, said on Friday. “If we save just one life by doing so, it is worth it.”

The stakes are high. Since 2015, Law and Justice has been able to count on Mr Duda for staunch support for its often controversial agenda. An opposition president — armed with the office’s power to veto legislation — would represent a seismic shift in Poland's bitterly partisan politics.

“If the opposition had the presidency, it would be more or less a draw [between them and Law and Justice],” said Wojciech Przybylski, head of Visegrad Insight, a think-tank.

“It would be difficult for the country because there would be a lot of conflict . . . But at the same time, no decision could be made without compromise, and that would be healthy.”

Some figures in Law and Justice argue the vote should go ahead in May because it is impossible to predict when it would be safer to hold one, and point out that Bavaria held elections after the pandemic hit. Others claim that if no president is chosen before Mr Duda’s term expires, Poland’s legislative process will be paralysed.

Andrzej Zybertowicz, an adviser to Mr Duda, said that the election might need to be put back a week to May 17 to allow preparations to hold the ballot by post, but that, assuming the poll could be held safely, it should still go ahead.

If they are going to organise an election like this, this is like a banana republic

“The earlier the elections, the better the state’s capacity to cope with the pandemic and relaunch the economy. The campaign quarrels are distracting the public from sorting out the fundamental and existential problems facing society,” he said.

Mr Zybertowicz accused opposition-run local authorities, some of which have said they will not be able to arrange postal elections at such short notice, of trying to create an impression of “chaos”.

However, opposition politicians say that an election in May would be neither safe nor fair. Although Poland has recorded far fewer coronavirus cases (11,617) and deaths (535) than other big EU states, the health minister conceded on Friday that the country was still in the growth phase. And the combination of the lockdown and the relentless partisanship of Polish state TV means opposition candidates have been unable to campaign effectively.

There are also serious questions whether a purely postal ballot — something Poland has never tried — can be arranged at such short notice, and carried out in a way that does not invite fraud or breach data privacy rules. The European Parliament passed a resolution two weeks ago branding Law and Justice’s efforts to push ahead with an election in May as “totally incompatible with European values”.

“If they are going to organise an election like this, this is like a banana republic,” said Rafal Trzaskowski, mayor of Warsaw and deputy chairman of Civic Platform, the main opposition party. “Can we really be sure that all those voting cards will be delivered? What about people who are quarantined? Is the ballot secret? Who's going to count it?”

MPs from the ruling camp dismiss the opposition’s calls for postponement as an attempt to stave off defeat. “The opposition are calling for [this] because they are hysterically trying to avoid voters passing judgment [on them]," said Jacek Zalek, an MP from Accord, a junior coalition partner of Law and Justice. “They are only fighting for who will have leadership of the opposition camp.”

It is not yet clear whether the government will be able to force through the legislation to allow a postal vote. The head of Accord, Jaroslaw Gowin, resolutely opposes a May election, and if six of his 18 MPs refuse to back the bill, Law and Justice will lack the votes to pass it.

Yet even if Law and Justice corrals enough of Mr Gowin's MPs into backing a postal vote, and Mr Duda is re-elected, the victory may yet ring hollow. Polls suggest Mr Duda’s support has soared since the pandemic began, and that he would now win a landslide victory. But this is partly because a large chunk of opposition supporters say they will not vote. Almost three quarters of Poles want the election postponed.

“From a formal point of view, there is no turnout threshold for elections to be valid,” said Anna Materska-Sosnowska from the University of Warsaw. “Polls show that Duda can get about 60 per cent, but with a very low turnout of about 25 per cent. Is this enough legitimacy? Not in my opinion.”