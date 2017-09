Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

On Sunday, North Korea tested what is says was a hydrogen bomb, and may be preparing a further missile test. Bryan Harris in Seoul and Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington join Gideon Rachman to discuss the latest escalation of the nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS