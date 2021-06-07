This simple hand defeated inexperienced players, and raises an interesting, more advanced, lead problem.

Bidding Dealer: South N/S Game North East South West — — 2C NB 2D NB 2S NB 4S NB 6S

Even when they checked key-cards — and found two missing — most pairs bid 6S after a game-forcing opener from South. Some South players just punted the slam . . .

Most West players led A♦. This poses declarer a simple test: is he sufficiently alert to pitch K♦ under the lead? If so, South can reach dummy twice to take the trump finesse twice. If, at trick 1, declarer lazily plays low, the 3-0 trump break defeats him, even though the finesse is correct. Where West did not lead A♦, and then resisted the temptation to take K♦ when South led it, declarer could not reach dummy twice to take two trump finesses.

Should you lead an unsupported ace against a small slam? There are two key times when it might be correct: if you are in expectation of a second trick, or if you suspect that dummy will hold a long suit and declarer will pull trumps and pitch losers from hand. Here, holding a trump void, West might hope partner holds a trump trick, but it is unlikely that diamond losers can be discarded before drawing trumps. As a general thought, except for the above considerations, do not lead an unsupported ace against a small slam.