Fifty years after the uprisings in Paris, Prague and the US, protest is back. There's Black Lives Matter, #MeToo — and the Stop Trump march in London next month. But what has changed? We talk to FT architecture critic Edwin Heathcote. Later, Al meets the supremely funny (and supremely dark) Scottish comedian Fern Brady.