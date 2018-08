Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Indra Nooyi is to step down from PepsiCo after a 12-year tenure at the head of one of the world’s biggest consumer goods companies. Tom Braithwaite talks to our consumer industries editor Scheherezade Daneshkhu about Ms Nooyi’s legacy and about why there has been so much change at the top of the big food and beverage groups recently.