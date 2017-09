Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Angela Merkel is expected to win a fourth term in office after Sunday's elections in Germany, so what difference will the vote make and why does it matter? Shashank Joshi puts the question to Gideon Rachman and Hans Kundnani during a discussion at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change in London.

