Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Top Democrats have expressed support for a $908bn stimulus plan offered by a bipartisan group of US senators, the UK has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, and Chinese state-backed funds are still scouring the US for investments in critical technologies despite stiffer restrictions on such deals. Plus, the FT’s West Africa correspondent, Neil Munshi, explains why Nigeria’s richest residents are investing heavily in Africa’s biggest economy.





Top Democrats signal willingness to compromise on stimulus

https://www.ft.com/content/8787eb59-642e-4a93-af5b-59f13afa3e6d





UK set for Covid vaccinations ‘next week’ after regulatory approval

https://www.ft.com/content/c60f49c1-34c8-4cd0-b295-87f35c70bc04





Chinese state-backed funds invest in US tech despite Washington curbs

ft.com/content/745abeca-561d-484d-acd9-ad1caedf9e9e





Nigeria’s richest plough money into Africa’s biggest economy

https://www.ft.com/content/c5b98699-a5bb-49b2-8436-4a7edf314b87

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.