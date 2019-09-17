Britain has long been a defender of open markets with a takeover regime that has put few, if any, hurdles in the way of foreign bidders. The government’s approach, too, has been one of welcoming international investment and the country has benefited from the influx of capital. The result is that much of the country’s energy and transport infrastructure is owned by overseas companies. The Ministry of Defence’s focus on competition to encourage value for money has left the armed forces relying on equipment supplied by a range of US and European companies as well as domestic contractors.

The proposed takeover of Cobham, a British aerial refuelling pioneer whose technology was vital in the Falklands War, by a US private equity group has prompted some sound and fury over issues of national interest. But the government has, so far, shown scant interest in entering the fray. Shareholders backed the deal overwhelmingly this week. Cobham and now Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s unsolicited bid for the London Stock Exchange have highlighted the need for a debate about where the UK’s national interest truly lies — and in what circumstances the government should intervene to ensure British ownership or control of an asset or company.

There are good reasons to re-evaluate the existing policy. In the US, President Donald Trump has made clear he sees America’s national interest as lying in a mercantilist approach to business — to “Make America Great Again” through policies to bring jobs, ownership and investment back home. The growing geopolitical influence of China, and its hunger for foreign technology, raises new questions about which industries should be made completely open to foreign bidders.

In a post-Brexit world, the UK needs to ensure it continues to attract foreign investment while balancing the demands of safeguarding strategic interests. Leaving the EU also creates a need, and an opportunity, for the UK to develop its own competition policy.

Existing grounds for intervention cover national security, media plurality or financial stability. Rules to strengthen the government’s powers to scrutinise takeovers of businesses developing military and dual-use ­technology were introduced last year. More sweeping proposals in a national security and investment white paper have been widely criticised for being too broad and unpredictable.

Ministers have adopted a case-by-case approach to takeovers, getting involved on a range of issues from tax to plant closures. That approach has not always been consistent. The government stepped in to secure binding commitments when Melrose Industries wanted to buy engineer GKN even though the buyer was not from overseas; Japan’s SoftBank gave similar undertakings when it bought chipmaker Arm Holdings in 2016; Google’s purchase of artificial intelligence start-up DeepMind raised few, if any, issues at the time. In cases where undertakings were made, these have not always been followed through.

There is an opportunity now for the UK to refine its approach. A lengthy French list of the sort that included yoghurt-maker Danone in 2005 is not the answer. But a more formal approach from government defining the areas it deems necessary of scrutiny is needed, rather than ad hoc interventions. The policy requires a combination of the old certainties — protection of key defence assets and media plurality — with fostering new industries and evolving technologies to ensure Britain’s economy can prosper in the post-Brexit era.