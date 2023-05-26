Photography by Antoine Harinthe. Styling by Benjamin Canares. Models, Flavie Sammartano and Mohamed Hassan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page
Mohamed wears Fendi cotton denim jacket, £1,400, matching trousers, £1,100, and matching hat, £580. Sunspel supima cotton T-shirt, £85. Bunney silver bangle, £490
© Antoine Harithe

Mohamed wears Fendi cotton denim jacket, £1,400, matching trousers, £1,100, and matching hat, £580. Sunspel supima cotton T-shirt, £85. Bunney silver bangle, £490

Flavie wears Dior cotton denim jacket with broderie anglaise, £3,500, cotton denim skirt with broderie anglaise, £3,900, and cotton denim jeans, £1,150. Sunspel cotton T-shirt, £75. Dévé sterling-silver and lapis lazuli ring, £310
© Antoine Harithe

Flavie wears Dior cotton denim jacket with broderie anglaise, £3,500, cotton denim skirt with broderie anglaise, £3,900, and cotton denim jeans, £1,150. Sunspel cotton T-shirt, £75. Dévé sterling-silver and lapis lazuli ring, £310

Flavie wears Ulla Johnson cotton denim jacket, £600, and matching skirt, £530. Sunspel cotton T-shirt (just seen), £75. Hermès silk scarf, £305. Hereu leather Camina boots, £530. Mohamed wears Polo Ralph Lauren cotton shirt, £269. Sunspel supima cotton T-shirt, £85. Ami cotton scarf, £85. Bunney silver bangle, £490
© Antoine Harithe

Flavie wears Ulla Johnson cotton denim jacket, £600, and matching skirt, £530. Sunspel cotton T-shirt (just seen), £75. Hermès silk scarf, £305. Hereu leather Camina boots, £530. Mohamed wears Polo Ralph Lauren cotton shirt, £269. Sunspel supima cotton T-shirt, £85. Ami cotton scarf, £85. Bunney silver bangle, £490

Flavie wears Guess Originals cotton denim jacket, £180. Sunspel cotton T-shirt, £80. Y/Project cotton denim dress, €780. Hereu leather Camina boots, £530. Dévé sterling-silver and lapis lazuli ring, £310
© Antoine Harithe

Flavie wears Guess Originals cotton denim jacket, £180. Sunspel cotton T-shirt, £80. Y/Project cotton denim dress, €780. Hereu leather Camina boots, £530. Dévé sterling-silver and lapis lazuli ring, £310

Mohamed wears Prada cotton denim jacket, £1,350. ELV Denim cotton Diana shirt, £215. Sunspel supima cotton T-shirt, £85. Louis Vuitton cotton denim trousers, £1,500. Manolo Blahnik leather Tarquinio shoes, £725. Ami cotton scarf, £85
© Antoine Harithe

Mohamed wears Prada cotton denim jacket, £1,350. ELV Denim cotton Diana shirt, £215. Sunspel supima cotton T-shirt, £85. Louis Vuitton cotton denim trousers, £1,500. Manolo Blahnik leather Tarquinio shoes, £725. Ami cotton scarf, £85

Flavie wears Givenchy cotton denim jacket, €1,090, cotton tank top, €390, cotton denim jeans, €890, and cotton and leather Voyou bag, €1,850. Re/Done cotton jersey tank top (just seen), £95. Bunney silver chain necklace, £400. Hereu leather Camina boots (just seen), £530
© Antoine Harithe

Flavie wears Givenchy cotton denim jacket, €1,090, cotton tank top, €390, cotton denim jeans, €890, and cotton and leather Voyou bag, €1,850. Re/Done cotton jersey tank top (just seen), £95. Bunney silver chain necklace, £400. Hereu leather Camina boots (just seen), £530

Flavie wears Dior cotton denim skirt with broderie anglaise, £3,900, matching jacket, £3,500, and cotton denim jeans, £1,150. Sunspel cotton T-shirt, £75. Dévé sterling-silver and lapis lazuli ring, £310. Mohamed wears Isabel Marant cotton denim jacket, £495. Guess Jeans cotton denim shirt, £85. Brunello Cucinelli cotton denim trousers, £890
© Antoine Harithe

Flavie wears Dior cotton denim skirt with broderie anglaise, £3,900, matching jacket, £3,500, and cotton denim jeans, £1,150. Sunspel cotton T-shirt, £75. Dévé sterling-silver and lapis lazuli ring, £310. Mohamed wears Isabel Marant cotton denim jacket, £495. Guess Jeans cotton denim shirt, £85. Brunello Cucinelli cotton denim trousers, £890

Models, Flavie Sammartano at Milk and Mohamed Hassan at Next. Casting, Tiago Martins at Ben Grimes Casting. Hair, Blake Henderson at CLM using L’Oréal. Make-up, Rebecca Wordingham at Bryant using Surratt and Augustinus Bader. Set design, Phoebe Shakespeare. Photographer’s assistant, Dan Douglas. Digital operator, Denis Shklovsky. Stylist’s assistant, Ady Huq. Make-up assistant, Chanel Amari. Production, Thea Charlesworth at the Arcade. Post-Production, Sheriff Projects. Special thanks to Jason Le Berre at Home Agency

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.