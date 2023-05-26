© Antoine Harithe

Mohamed wears Fendi cotton denim jacket, £1,400, matching trousers, £1,100, and matching hat, £580. Sunspel supima cotton T-shirt, £85. Bunney silver bangle, £490

© Antoine Harithe

Flavie wears Dior cotton denim jacket with broderie anglaise, £3,500, cotton denim skirt with broderie anglaise, £3,900, and cotton denim jeans, £1,150. Sunspel cotton T-shirt, £75. Dévé sterling-silver and lapis lazuli ring, £310

© Antoine Harithe

Flavie wears Ulla Johnson cotton denim jacket, £600, and matching skirt, £530. Sunspel cotton T-shirt (just seen), £75. Hermès silk scarf, £305. Hereu leather Camina boots, £530. Mohamed wears Polo Ralph Lauren cotton shirt, £269. Sunspel supima cotton T-shirt, £85. Ami cotton scarf, £85. Bunney silver bangle, £490

© Antoine Harithe

Flavie wears Guess Originals cotton denim jacket, £180. Sunspel cotton T-shirt, £80. Y/Project cotton denim dress, €780. Hereu leather Camina boots, £530. Dévé sterling-silver and lapis lazuli ring, £310

© Antoine Harithe

Mohamed wears Prada cotton denim jacket, £1,350. ELV Denim cotton Diana shirt, £215. Sunspel supima cotton T-shirt, £85. Louis Vuitton cotton denim trousers, £1,500. Manolo Blahnik leather Tarquinio shoes, £725. Ami cotton scarf, £85

© Antoine Harithe

Flavie wears Givenchy cotton denim jacket, €1,090, cotton tank top, €390, cotton denim jeans, €890, and cotton and leather Voyou bag, €1,850. Re/Done cotton jersey tank top (just seen), £95. Bunney silver chain necklace, £400. Hereu leather Camina boots (just seen), £530

© Antoine Harithe

Flavie wears Dior cotton denim skirt with broderie anglaise, £3,900, matching jacket, £3,500, and cotton denim jeans, £1,150. Sunspel cotton T-shirt, £75. Dévé sterling-silver and lapis lazuli ring, £310. Mohamed wears Isabel Marant cotton denim jacket, £495. Guess Jeans cotton denim shirt, £85. Brunello Cucinelli cotton denim trousers, £890

Models, Flavie Sammartano at Milk and Mohamed Hassan at Next. Casting, Tiago Martins at Ben Grimes Casting. Hair, Blake Henderson at CLM using L’Oréal. Make-up, Rebecca Wordingham at Bryant using Surratt and Augustinus Bader. Set design, Phoebe Shakespeare. Photographer’s assistant, Dan Douglas. Digital operator, Denis Shklovsky. Stylist’s assistant, Ady Huq. Make-up assistant, Chanel Amari. Production, Thea Charlesworth at the Arcade. Post-Production, Sheriff Projects. Special thanks to Jason Le Berre at Home Agency