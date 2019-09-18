“Where we come from, everyone has to pay just to stay alive,” says Cristian Juárez matter-of-factly. It’s a sentiment that anyone reporting on Central American migration will have heard over and over again, but one that remains shocking even as it is scribbled into a notebook for the umpteenth time.

Mr Juárez, 23, a former policeman, was fleeing demands from gangs in Honduras, both for him to cough up expensive extortion payments and for him to join them. That is why he is now on the road in Mexico with his pregnant wife, dodging the police and immigration officials.

The couple have left their two small children at home and are travelling with another Honduran migrant family they first met on a failed attempt to cross the border into the US a few months earlier, in which they were all deported. That family, too, had left behind heartbreak — the gang murder of a teenage son whose body they never collected out of fear.

They have several children in tow. Some are barefoot; all are exhausted after a week of sleeping rough. One, Alison, perches on a bundle of bedding on her father’s back as he limps along. Her face is solemn and her eyes sad — it will take hours before I can coax forth a giggle by tickling her.

We are in southern Mexico to film an extended video on migration for the Financial Times (due out this month). The plight of these families tugs at our heartstrings — how could it not? And so even though a border activist, Scott Daniel Warren, was put on trial in the US for giving food and water to migrants crossing the desert last year, we offer what practical help we can: breakfast, in the form of the snacks, cereal bars and water we have stashed in the back of the car.

Are our actions ethical? Surely no less so than those of a reporter who takes a source out to lunch. In any case, it’s a level of guilt we are prepared to live with. Not sharing food with starving children would be cruel. And we are not buying their complicity: they have recounted their stories to us freely even before we broke out the biscuits.

Reporting on immigration is an emotional business. It’s painful to hear so many stories of unimaginable hardship — most of us simply have no idea what it feels like to be pushed out of our homes because of the crushing poverty, brutal violence and intolerable despair that is driving migration from the Northern Triangle of Central America: Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Nor can many of us relate to embarking on a perilous journey of thousands of miles through Mexico to the US amid President Donald Trump’s intensifying crackdown on migrants and asylum-seekers. The aspirations recounted by families are modest: reuniting with parents they barely know; buying a home; opening a shop. Not to be able to help engenders a feeling of impotence.

Every unhappy migrant family may, to paraphrase Tolstoy, be unhappy in its own way — forced to flee because of terrible individual circumstances. But shared driving factors also make them alike, and yet the news business demands ever more dramatic and impactful stories, sparking a search for greater horrors or deeper despair that can feel every bit as crass as the yell of “anyone here been raped and speak English?” immortalised in foreign correspondent Edward Behr’s eponymous memoir.

For some migrants, interviews can be cathartic. A lonely Honduran man in a Mexico City shelter who had been deported, extorted and forced to re-evaluate his prospects of returning to the US and his family, seemed grateful for the time spent talking.

More than that, telling the stories of children wrenched from their parents and kept in US facilities, or the backlog of migrants in limbo on the border waiting to file for asylum, fills more than just a powerful human need. It has the potential to change policies at a time when migration has become a polarising political issue that reduces people to statistics.

Happy endings are far from guaranteed — and often we never know what happens. I cannot forget a Honduran mother who was detained on a bus with her husband and all but one of her children. The missing daughter, travelling on another bus, was not stopped. I wish I knew that they had been reunited.

