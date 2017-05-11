FT daily briefing

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The FBI’s acting director contradicted Donald Trump over the firing of James Comey, denying the ousted chief had lost the support of employees as he insisted the FBI’s Russia probe would not be knocked off course. Andrew McCabe, the FBI acting head, also told the Senate intelligence committee that the probe into alleged collusion between Moscow and the Trump election campaign was “highly significant” as a senior Democrat accused Mr Trump of trying to obstruct investigators.

On Thursday, an irate Mr Trump contradicted his vice-president and spokespeople, saying that rather than basing his decision on the deputy attorney general’s recommendation, he had always intended to fire Mr Comey. He told NBC: “He’s a showboat. He’s a grandstander. The FBI has been in turmoil . . . Everybody knows that.” The White House’s shifting rationale for the decision has raised speculation that it was an effort to quash the Russia probe. Here’s an inside look at how it came about. (FT, Vox, NBC, NYT)

In the news

Emmanuel Macron pushes EU on trade and FDI The new French leader will push the bloc to adopt a tougher stance on trade and foreign ivnestment in an early bid to win over domestic critics calling for greater protectionism. Mr Macron will visit Germany’s Angela Merkel next week and will urge her to move quickly to strengthen EU anti-dumping measures and tighten control of foreign investment in strategic sectors. (FT)

Tighter regulation for Uber The advocate general at the European Union’s top court has said that Uber should be regulated as a transport company rather than as a technology provider. The non-binding opinion could leave the ride-hailing app open to tighter regulation in Europe. (FT)

‘New Silk Road’ investment falls Xi Jinping’s signature initiative has become the centrepiece of Chinese economic diplomacy and the subject of an aggressive and occasionally bizarre propaganda campaign. Now some hard data suggest the hype surrounding the Belt and Road Initiative may exceed the substance. (FT)

Retailmageddon

Macy’s, Kohl’s and Dillard’s reported another quarter of steep declines in comparable sales, sending shares in the three companies sliding as evidence mounts that retailers’ annus horribilis is following them into 2017. (FT)

UN chief warns on Somalia The fate of the east African country “hangs in the balance” as it faces famine and a virulent Islamist insurgency, Antonio Guterres warned. (FT)

Electronics ban spreads The Trump administration is likely to expand a ban on laptops in the cabins of commercial aircraft to include some European countries. Officials in Europe said they expected the US Department of Homeland Security to make an announcement as early as this week. (Reuters)

US-backed forces take Isis stronghold The Syrian Democratic Forces, a US-backed alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, have fully captured the town of Tabqa, and an adjacent dam, from Isis fighters. The dam is one of the few land crossings left on the Euphrates in the vicinity of Raqqa, Isis’s self-declared capital, and its control is important for pushing the jihadis out of their stronghold. (Al Jazeera)

The day ahead

G7 finance ministers meet

The officials, along with central bank governors, will meet in southern Italy. Issues to be covered will include the relationship between inequality and economic growth, international taxation and financial regulation, and the role global security has to play as a public good. One thing they won’t be talk about: trade, which they’ve left to the heads of government given the US creep toward protectionism. (FT)

What we’re reading

A workers’ revolution at Michelin How the venerable French tyremaker has upended its structure with a new programme of responsabilisation — empowering workers — and why rugby has provided inspiration. (FT)

Conquering the art world at 73 Her great-great-grandfather was Charles Darwin, her grandfather was physician to Queen Victoria, and she was related to the entrepreneur and industrialist Josiah Wedgwood. The art world has at last woken up to Phyllida Barlow’s audacious, gargantuan sculptures. Now she is representing Britain at the Venice Biennale — but why did it take so long for her to be “discovered”? (Guardian)

Placebo power A systematic review of data from five trials of open-label placebos (when the patients know they are taking placebos) found that the sugar pills still benefited patients with conditions such as back pain, depression and irritable bowel syndrome. Researchers reckon a combination of expectation and conditioning make the fake pills so effective. (The Conversation)

Curse of consultants What was once a niche for companies such as McKinsey has turned into a management industry. “Some businesses seem to have been entirely occupied by consultants,” writes John Gapper. But while hiring consultants is alluring for companies, here is why they should beware. (FT)

Video of the day

US shale industry roars back The resurgence of the US shale industry after the oil slump of 2014 is a key factor in why crude prices have fallen back below $50 per barrel. (FT)