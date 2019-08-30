In the densely populated field of studies of the second world war, it is rare to come across a book that provides its readers with any genuinely new insights. And yet the appetite for books on the most devastating conflict in human history — and on the man who unleashed that conflict — shows no sign of abating. If anything, biographies of Adolf Hitler have increased in frequency and scale over the past 10 years. Brendan Simms’ book is the latest addition to that genre, and it certainly challenges some of our longstanding ideas about the man who ruled Nazi Germany between 1933 and 1945.

Hitler: Only the World Was Enough follows on from a long and distinguished list of predecessors. Every two decades or so, a major new biography of Hitler makes the claim to fundamentally challenge our understanding of what made him tick. Sometimes these biographies are inspired by new trends in the way history is written, such as the history of the social contexts that enable the rise of charismatic dictators; on other occasions they are informed by previously unknown source material. Some focus on the character and ideology of the “Führer” himself; others use the prism of biography to explore broader themes in modern German or European history, such as the rise of secular anti-Semitism or the evolution of genocide. What they have in common is that they generally tell us as much about the changing historical and historiographical contexts in which they were written as they do about Hitler himself.

Although Simms does not reject all of the interpretations offered by his predecessors, he makes a number of claims that are certain to spark passionate debate. Based partly on a reinterpretation of Hitler’s speeches and writings and partly on new source material from Bavarian archives, Simms’ key argument is highly provocative: Hitler’s principal preoccupation throughout his political career was not the threat of Stalin’s Soviet Union, as is generally assumed, but rather that of international capitalism and “Anglo-America”.

According to Simms, it was during the first world war that Hitler came to realise the might of Britain and the US, sparking a life-long obsession with the question of how to deal with the “Anglo-Saxon” world. Simms further suggests that Hitler was obsessed not only with negative eugenics — the killing of Jews and other “undesirables” — but also with “positive eugenics”: that is, the question of how to elevate the German people to the level of their British and American rivals.

One of the most stimulating discussions in the book revolves around Hitler’s obsession with German 19th-century emigration to the US, and its allegedly positive impact on the strength of that nation. As Simms points out, there was a certain irony in the fact that despite Hitler’s (arguably poor) efforts to avoid another “struggle with the children of German emigrants” to the US, Nazi Germany faced aerial bombardment co-ordinated by General Carl Spaatz, while another descendant of German migrants, Dwight Eisenhower, oversaw the liberation of western Europe and the subsequent campaign of the western allies in Germany.

While his focus is on Anglo-America, Simms also does an excellent job in integrating some of the more recent specialised literature on the other international forces that shaped Hitler’s ideology. Clearly, it is impossible to understand Hitler by simply looking at the events that unfolded in Germany after the first world war, such as the impact of the Treaty of Versailles, the rise of rightwing paramilitary organisations, and the proliferation of anti-communist and anti-Semitic propaganda. Simms also reminds us that Hitler closely observed what was happening beyond Germany’s borders, from Mustafa Kemal’s success in building a Turkish nation-state from the ruins of the Ottoman Empire to Mussolini’s 1922 March on Rome, which inspired Hitler’s ill-fated Munich beer hall putsch the following year

In a second major departure from conventional interpretations of Hitler’s world view, Simms argues that Hitler’s fear and hatred of international finance capitalism was a key driver of his anti-Semitism. The conspiracy theory about a “golden international” of Jewish financiers trying to bring Germany to its knees (and keep it there) figured prominently in Nazi rhetoric and writings. Yet the notion of a “golden international” is entirely compatible with more familiar conspiracy theories about Bolshevism as an essentially Jewish project. For Hitler and other anti-Semites, the Jews were at the heart of all internationalist attempts to undermine Germany — be they controlled by Wall Street or the Kremlin.

While there is much to be said for Simms’ insistence that the Anglo-American west and international finance capitalism have not received enough attention in previous accounts of Hitler’s world view, there is of course a danger in pushing these arguments too far. Hitler was shaped by a wide variety of global events and developments, many of them beyond his control. His writings and table-talk reveal a wandering mind, a man whose thoughts and conversation jumped wildly from the American Wild West to British India to the Russian steppe without much of a logical connection between them. Hitler did indeed spend a great deal of time thinking about global capitalism and “the West”, but there is no obvious reason to highlight this at the expense of his other obsessions.

The reasons why previous biographies prioritise Hitler’s focus on “the East” are readily apparent from a geopolitical perspective. Quite apart from Hitler’s well-established anti-Bolshevism, eastern Europe preoccupied much of Hitler’s time and thinking between 1939 and 1945, be it as the battleground where most of the actual fighting, killing and dying occurred and where the war was ultimately decided, or as the space where Europe’s Jews were murdered in the millions.

If — as Simms suggests — Hitler’s admiration and fear of the British and Americans was boundless, he certainly did a terrible job of acting on those fears. By late 1941, Nazi Germany was once again fighting a global coalition not dissimilar to the one that had won the first world war in 1918. Three years later, when British and US troops finally landed in Normandy, whatever was left of the German army that had conquered France in 1940 was in no shape to sustain a war on several fronts within Europe. Taking on a world of enemies — east and west — ultimately proved Hitler’s undoing.

Hitler: Only the World Was Enough, by Brendan Simms, Allen Lane, RRP£30, 704 pages

Robert Gerwarth is professor of modern history at University College Dublin

