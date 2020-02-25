De La Rue has been printing paper since before the Battle of Waterloo. It is unlikely to be doing so for another 200 years.

It is battling to last even a decade. In October the group muttered about being a going concern. Earnings before funnies in the year to March are now expected to be a third of what they were a year ago. The shares are a third of what they were too.

On Tuesday the group said operating profits would be no more than £25m. Net debt stands at close to 2.5 times ebitda. De La Rue said hastily it was not in breach of its banking covenants. But the new management team is now in needle talks with its lenders.

The team’s sketched out turnround plan is predicated on cutting £35m in costs to boost margins and reinvesting in the two core businesses — making polymer banknotes and anti-counterfeit holograms and tax stamps — to boost revenues.

It all hinges on the banks and the pension regulator agreeing to relax terms so that the group can draw down more of a £275m credit facility that expires next year anyway. Investors are as optimistic as Dorothy hopping her way along the yellow brick road.

The shares bumped up nearly a fifth to 145p. But De La Rue’s options are diminishing as fast as banknotes in the Square Mile. If lenders and the pension watchdog do not give the nod, De La Rue will have to turn to investors for cash.