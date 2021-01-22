All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In which present-day country did the second world war battle of Guadalcanal take place between the Allies and Japan? © John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Images Which guitar pioneer is the only person to have been inducted into both the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (above) and the US National Inventors Hall of Fame? Which 20th-century philosopher wrote the influential essay “The Hedgehog and the Fox”? Who was Britain’s last Catholic monarch? “Screamer”, “gasper” and “startler” are all newspaper slang for what? Which fictional character is first seen as a farmer on the planet Tatooine, living with his aunt and uncle? Which West Indian fast bowler was nicknamed Big Bird? © Matt Limb OBE/Alamy Stock Photo Which poet turned down an OBE (above) in 2003, later saying “No way Mr Blair, no way Mrs Queen. I am profoundly anti-empire”? Biddy Baxter is the longest-serving editor in the history of what? Who sang vocals on the 1999 single “Re-Rewind” by Artful Dodger?

Click here for the answers