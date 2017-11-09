Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Cara Delevingne is no longer the “face” of Burberry. But the penchant of the model/actor/author for sticking her tongue out at the frumpy people has rubbed off. Marco Gobbetti, incoming chief executive, showed the same hauteur in announcing his plan to turn round the drifting UK fashion group. He flaunted no margin target to wow crumply suited City analysts. Moreover, capital expenditure is now expected to outstrip cost savings.

Shares of the group famed for its check fabric fell 10.5 per cent. So far, so good, Mr Gobbetti. New bosses in financial services habitually hit the reset button with big write-offs. That is harder at Burberry, which has net cash and whose main asset, intangibly, is its brand. A camouflaged profits warning is a substitute.

Fashion is all about weaving a new narrative. Mr Gobbetti has a couple of years’ grace to do so. This will be easier now he has remaindered Christopher Bailey, the talented chief designer who put in an ill-starred stint as CEO.

So far, there is more style than substance in Mr Gobbetti’s plan. He observes, for example, that Burberry should be able to raise operating margins from about 17 per cent by selling more leather goods. Anyone noticing that a bag made from a dead snake retails at £3,000 on the Burberry website has already had that epiphany.

There may be greater steel in operating financial officer Julie Brown. She name-checked “Six Sigma”, which is not a skatewear label, but a lean manufacturing term. Ms Brown received the hospital pass requiring her to forecast capex of up to £160m annually for two years. With sales and margins flat, and annualised cost savings no more than £120m, profits would drop.

Morgan Stanley anticipates a 15 per cent decline. That equates to 2018-19 operating profits of £425m before standard deductions, undershooting last year’s total by £30m, according to S&P Global estimates. But if Burberry can beat industry growth rates and raise margins after that, as it hopes to do, earnings could hit £650m by 2021-22.

For the City, that is the medium term. For the fashion industry, it is an aeon away. Mr Gobbetti must provide more immediate proof of progress by hiring a top designer to take Burberry further upmarket. Having air-kissed the City, Mr Gobbetti should beware lest the likes of Phoebe Filo receive him as coolly.

The Lex team is interested in hearing more from readers. Was the sketchiness of Mr Gobetti’s strategy a sign of strength or weakness? Please tell us what you think in the comments section below

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.