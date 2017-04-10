Populism comes to France: A town that turned to Le Pen

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here



This year’s French presidential election has unusual global significance as a measure of the continued strength of nationalist populist movements. There are less than two weeks until voting begins and the outcome is uncertain. The latest instalment of the FT’s Europopulist series takes place in the French town of Béziers and shows how far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen could win the presidential election. But the campaign has become a four-way contest thanks to a surge by radical left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon. If you believe the polls however, this chart predicts the centre will hold.

As populism and protectionism take over the west, the heads of the IMF, WTO and World Bank issued a rare joint defence of the benefits of global trade. Finally, the FT’s Wolfgang Münchau argues that a euro exit for Italy or France would be as complicated and risk-prone as starting a war. (FT, New Statesman, Economist)

In the news

Wells Fargo bankers forced to cough up Directors at the bank are clawing back an extra $75m in executive bonus payouts after an internal investigation into the sham accounts scandal placed the blame largely at the door of the US bank’s former top executives. Here are five damning revelations from the probe. (FT)

Foxconn offers $27bn for Toshiba’s chip business The Taiwanese Apple supplier’s reported bid for a major pillar of the Japanese company’s business is said to have blown the next highest bidder’s $18bn tip out of the water. (WSJ)

High street lows Britain’s high street saw the biggest drop in retail sales, excluding food, in nearly six years in the first quarter of 2017. The figures also show food prices were higher in February 2017 than February 2016 — the first time in nearly three years that food prices have risen year on year. (FT)

Japan’s shrinking population The country’s population will plummet to just 51m by 2115 — down from 127m today and an estimated 88m by 2065 — in a new forecast that lays bare the severity of its demographic time bomb. (FT)

HNA defies crackdown When Chinese regulators slammed the brakes on overseas dealmaking late last year, many of the country’s most prolific acquirers saw their global ambitions come to a screeching halt. One company has kept on buying. (FT)

How not to ‘re-accommodate’ passengers That’s how United’s chief described what happened to a passenger in a video that showed him screaming, bleeding and then dragged limp from the overbooked flight after he refused to “volunteer” to give up his seat to a United employee. Social media audiences were not pleased. (Twitter, NPR, FT)

It's a big day for

Toshiba The Japanese conglomerate is expected to miss an earnings deadline for a third time. (Reuters)

The G7 Foreign ministers of the G7 nations will end a two-day meeting in the Tuscan town of Lucca. Russia’s role in Syria is expected to dominate the discussions. (FT)

Food for thought

Blackwater’s Prince in China Erik Prince once fashioned private armies for the Pentagon. Now he is working with the US’s main geopolitical competitor, China. (FT)

The seven types of people that tweet at the US president Donald Trump’s 10 most-engaged Twitter followers over the past 30 days include five confirmed robots and three accounts that appear to be bots. But there are plenty of humans in the 20,000 or so replies generated by a typical Trump tweet. Bloomberg profiled them all and put them into categories. (Bloomberg)

The Khmer Rouge’s legacy of death It took 11 years and $300m for a court to hold the Khmer Rouge responsible for the deaths of at least 1.7m Cambodians from 1975-1979. But just three men were convicted — was the tribunal worth it? (NYT)

Turkish rift stirs up Germany The European country has become a battlefield in Turkey’s vote to boost the president’s powers. A view from the Turkish cafés of Germany. (FT)

How much do you know about bitcoin? Investors are enticed by bitcoin’s record run and a sense that, nearing its 10th birthday, the cryptocurrency is here to stay. But this quiz might prove how little you know about digital currency. (WSJ)

Video of the day

Barclays chief faces investigation Lex on what the whistleblowing case means for the bank and its CEO Jes Staley. (FT)