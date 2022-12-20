Best of: Money Clinic meets Joe Lycett, comedian and consumer champion
How does one of the UK’s most popular comedians handle his money and investments? In a repeat of one of Money Clinic’s most popular episodes, host Claer Barrett interviews Joe Lycett, the consumer campaigner and TV comedian. Joe shares his own personal money story - including his charity shop thrifting, ESG investments and money rules - and explains why he campaigns on consumer issues.
Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
