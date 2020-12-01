Accidentally Wes Anderson by Wally Koval (£25, Trapeze)

The Instagram account Accidentally Wes Anderson has amassed over 1m followers and achieved such cult status that it has been turned into a book, with an introduction by Anderson himself. Traversing 200 stranger-than-fiction locations – think wedding-cake-like baby-pink buildings and mustard-yellow bowling alleys – this sewn-bound tome chronicles the tales behind the account’s most storied posts.

Jean Cocteau’s Villa Santo Sospir in the south of France is featured in Life Meets Art

Life Meets Art: Inside the Homes of the World’s Most Creative People (£39.95, Phaidon)

What did/do the homes of Agatha Christie, Henry Moore or Diane von Furstenberg look like? Or Leonardo da Vinci’s study? Where did Byron sleep? This full-colour hardback answers such questions on a global tour of 250 homes of “the world’s most creative people” in art, architecture, fashion, theatre, literature and beyond.

The 350-year history of Versailles is traced in Assouline’s lush new volume

Versailles: From Louis XIV to Jeff Koons (£695, Assouline)

Versailles has enchanted artists ever since its creation, playing host to everyone from Mozart to Kanye West. It’s all documented in this hyper-lush, silk-clamshell-case-bound book. It covers the historical, social and cultural milestones of the palace, with an introduction by French journalist Catherine Pégard, president of the Public Establishment of Versailles.

The Best of Nest brings together the cult alternative-interiors magazine’s most intriguing features

The Best of Nest (£75, Phaidon)

Nest was the original alternative-interiors magazine, documenting real-life spaces from igloos to prison cells from 1997 to 2004, under the direction of designer and painter Joseph Holtzman. This new title collects the best features from each of its 26 issues into one book, along with the work of Nest-affiliated writers and photographers such as Michael Cunningham, Patti Smith, Nan Goldin and Derry Moore.

Provocations celebrates the work of British interior and architectural designer David Connor

Provocations: The Work of David Connor by Drew Plunkett (£45, Lund Humphries)

Collaborating with the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Anish Kapoor, David Connor was a pioneer of architectural design in the 1980s. His semi-abstract drawings are now considered works of art in their own right and have been exhibited in London’s V&A Museum. This first major work dedicated to Connor focuses on his inspirations, methods and final realisations.

Dieter Rams: The Complete Works includes his famed 606 Universal Shelving System for Vitsœ

Dieter Rams: The Complete Works (£39.95, Phaidon)

Often referred to as the “godfather of design”, Dieter Rams rose to fame for his work with the functionalist school of industrial design, and was responsible for creating some of the world’s best-loved consumer goods, including Braun’s electric razors and pocket radios. But he is perhaps best known for his “10 principles for good design”, which include sustainability and usefulness and are as relevant today as when Rams first conceived of them in 1976. In this encyclopedic new title, every product that Rams has designed is catalogued, with a foreword by the design legend himself.