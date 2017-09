Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Politics was the driver of the forex market at the start of the year, but its influence is now waning, says HSBC's David Bloom. Investors are far more focused on monetary policy and interest rate differentials, he tells Roger Blitz, although pockets of political risk persist

