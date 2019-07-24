Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given the green light to a trans-Alpine high-speed rail link with France, marking a U-turn on a project that has been a source of tension between the parties in the coalition government.

The anti-establishment Five Star movement, which has strong ties to environmental groups, has vehemently opposed the freight rail line, which would run for 270km between Turin and Lyon in eastern France.

Work on the line started five decades ago and the reopening of discussions to complete the project, known as the TAV, was part of the coalition deal agreed between the anti-establishment Five Star and the populist League.

A cost-benefit analysis of the project led by a ministry of transport panel in February found that the costs outweighed the economic gains by €7bn, but an expert member of the panel later criticised its findings.

But Mr Conte, who is not a member of either ruling party, on Tuesday night said that stopping work on the rail link with France would cost Italy more than completing the infrastructure.

In a Facebook video the prime minister said the EU had increased funding for the line from 40 per cent to 55 per cent. He said France had confirmed it was proceeding with the rail link and that a unilateral decision by Rome to obstruct it would trigger a financial penalty.

Mr Conte said he was aware that he “represents two political forces that have assumed and expressed totally and diametrically opposed positions on the project” but he felt “like the father of a family who has to balance the books”.

Mr Conte’s backing for the rail line was good news for the League, which has always supported TAV. But Five Star leader, Luigi Di Maio, said he planned to oppose the move in parliament, where his party is the largest, but does not have an absolute majority.

Alberto Airola, a senator from Five Star, said Mr Conte’s decision was “a very heavy blow to the movement”, which attacked a fundamental aspect of the Five Star’s identity, and betrayed longtime supporters. “An entire valley supported us for all these years so that we would stop [the project].”

Massimo Lazzari, a Five Star activist based in Rome, said reneging on promises to the voters “damages our credibility. This is one of the historic battles of Five Star. While some members accept that we are obliged to compromise in coalition, others will be very disappointed.”

The pressure group, No TAV, said online that Mr Conte’s decision showed “he did not understand the determination of the movement” and warned that it would “create a problem of public order”.

The EU had set a deadline for Italy to accept its funding for the project by Friday.