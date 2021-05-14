Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Accountant Peter knows that to grow a business you have to take on debt — but can he apply that same logic to his personal finances?

On this week’s Money Clinic podcast he tells presenter Claer Barrett how he is tempted to take out a bigger mortgage against his London flat and invest that money in a buy-to-let property — or even in the stock market.

Has Peter come up with a brilliant shortcut to make some extra money, or is his plan to leverage a recipe for disaster?

Personal finance expert and FT columnist Jason Butler stresses that debt is no shortcut to wealth, and the FT’s European economics commentator Martin Sandbu looks at recent consumer debt trends — and the tough questions lenders are likely to ask those remortgaging.

