China’s banks are racing to issue domestic perpetual bonds as they seek to top up capital levels to meet tighter regulations, with about Rmb810bn ($114bn) worth of debt issued or in the pipeline.

The embrace of “perps” — bonds with no maturity date, which qualify as loss-absorbing capital — is part of an effort by Beijing to shore up the nation’s financial system as the economy loses steam, and after a crackdown on the “shadow” banking sector, in which many banks had invested, put several under stress.

The need for Chinese banks to raise capital has intensified in recent months as Beijing, still grappling with a trade dispute with the US, counts on domestic lenders to stimulate growth.

“Chinese regulators want banks to cut shadow banking investment and increase traditional lending,” said Nicholas Zhu, an analyst at rating agency Moody’s in Beijing. “That requires capital that lenders couldn’t sufficiently generate from their retained earnings.”

In January, Bank of China became the first Chinese lender to issue Rmb40bn in perpetual bonds with a 4.5 per cent coupon. Since then, eight lenders — ranging from industry leaders such as ICBC to regional players such as China Bohai Bank — have followed suit, taking the total to Rmb410bn. Momentum is expected to continue with eight more banks preparing to raise up to Rmb400bn by issuing perpetuals, according to company reports.

The capital shortage in the sector is reflected in an FT analysis of 33 listed Chinese banks, using data from Wind Financial. This shows 21 of them — including the big four state lenders — fell short of capital requirements set out by global regulators, as at the end of the second quarter this year.

“Our capital ratio is among the lowest in the global banking sector,” said a Bank of China director involved in the lender’s perpetual bond issuance, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We need to lift it to the industry average.”

In the past, Chinese banks relied on issuing preference shares to improve their capital levels. But this avenue is limited to listed lenders and there are many unlisted lenders that are undercapitalised. Preference share issuance also suffers from a lengthy approval process and a lack of liquidity, say bankers.

Perpetual bonds, which qualify as additional tier one capital as they have no incentive on the issuer to redeem, offer an alternative for banks seeking to shore up their capital base. The security is available to public and private lenders, which makes it a powerful financing tool for small banks which have limited access to external funding.

Perps also come with a feature called central bank bill swap (CBS) that helps improve the instruments’ liquidity. The feature allows dealers to temporarily swap perpetual bonds for central bank bills and to use the latter as collateral to obtain cheap credit. “CBS is giving perpetual bondholders the highest possible collateral they can get,” said Zhao Wenzhe, an economist at Credit Suisse in New York.

The Bank of China director said perpetuals carry low risk despite the threat of a write-off, which is triggered when the issuer’s capital ratio drops below a certain level. “If we end up writing off the security, everyone else will default as well,” said the banker.

Not everyone in the market is convinced. A Shanghai-based asset manager said he would not consider buying bank-backed perpetuals as the security offers a similar and, in some cases, lower return than traditional bank bonds despite a higher risk of default. Perps rank behind most debt securities in the priority for collecting repayment, in the event a bank goes bust.

“Perpetuals could neither offer upside potential like stocks, nor security like bonds,” said the investor. “I don’t see a reason to hold them unless they offer a very high yield.”

Investors agree that the potential influx into the perp market of smaller banks, which are more susceptible to economic dips, would require greater scrutiny. “It is difficult to predict when small issuers may run into trouble,” said Qi Sheng, an analyst at Zhongtai Securities in Shanghai. “You need to have particularly strong credit analysis capability.”

The CBS operation also opens up the question of state intervention, as it would allow Beijing to inject liquidity directly into the financial system. The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, has shrugged off that idea, saying it will keep perpetuals off its balance sheet while leaving credit risks to commercial banks.

But analysts have doubts. Credit Suisse’s Mr Zhao said the central bank would have little trouble tweaking its rules if necessary. “If a financial crisis hits China, the PBoC could easily turn debt swap into an official purchase of securities in order to increase credit supply,” he said. “We are not there yet. But the central bank has created the mechanism that allows it to do so.”