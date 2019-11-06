FT subscribers can click here to receive Tech Scroll Asia by email.

Hi everyone — the US-China tech war has ensnared the Dutch supplier of a crucial chipmaking machine, demonstrating the spread of sanctions. SoftBank posted a shocking loss as the fallout from WeWork takes its toll, while Rakuten, the Japanese online mall, has been caught up in a similar vortex. Check out a Chinese virtual fitting room, the Japanese government’s futurology predictions and an excellent podcast on the prospects for Grab, the Singaporean ride-hailing company.

The Big Story — Exclusive

A Dutch company has found itself in the middle of the US-China tech war. ASML, Europe’s largest manufacturer of specialised chipmaking machines, has fallen prey to Washington’s desire to curb China’s technological ascent by “delaying” shipments of a crucial tool that Beijing needs to develop its chipmaking industry, according to this scoop from the Nikkei Asian Review.

ASML is the only company in the world that can supply the cutting-edge machine, a so-called extreme ultraviolet lithography chip tool that is needed to produce the latest, high-speed chips. But according to three people close to the situation, the shipment to SMIC, China’s biggest chipmaker, is now “pending later notice”, dealing a blow to Beijing’s aspirations to achieve self-sufficiency in chip manufacturing.

Key implications: ASML’s use of the word “delay” suggests it has not ruled out eventual shipment. In fact, it says it has applied to the Dutch government for a new export permit for the technology. However, Washington’s objections may have played a role. This is understandable because some of the company’s biggest customers are in the US, as are some of its biggest suppliers.

On the other hand, a big chunk of ASML’s sales last year came from China. A decision favouring the US could therefore jeopardise its lucrative and expanding business with the Chinese.

Upshot: ASML is caught between the US and China, like several other tech companies. Back in May, ASML said it had export permits and so would treat all customers equally, including SMIC, as Nikkei Asian Review reported then. But keeping that pledge is no easy task.

Mercedes’ top 10

A round-up of the week’s best tech stories from the FT’s Asia tech reporter Mercedes Ruehl.

SoftBank announced a huge quarterly loss of $6.4bn, jeopardising Masayoshi Son’s ambition to launch another $100bn investment fund. Has the company’s business model been exposed? And what will the impact be on some of SoftBank’s biggest portfolio companies, such as Grab, the Singaporean ride-hailing company? SoftBank is not the only Japanese company having trouble. Rakuten, the online mall operator, is booking a $950m impairment loss for its investment in Lyft, the San Francisco-based ride-sharing company. The US cannot do without Chinese researchers in artificial intelligence. Eric Schmidt, US chair of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, said America’s push to decouple from China “would hurt the United States” at a human level. Did the Indian government spy through WhatsApp? The country’s academics and lawyers have accused it of doing so. South Korea is getting ready to embrace a “hydrogen economy” with fuel cell cars and hydrogen fuelling stations. The country aims to be the first to popularise the new energy source, but challenges litter the road ahead. Is the music about to stop for TikTok in the US? The US government has launched a national security probe into the 2017 acquisition by ByteDance, TikTok’s parent, of Musical.ly. That deal paved the way for TikTok’s explosive growth. South Korean memory chip king Samsung Electronics is investing heavily as it seeks to dethrone TSMC and Qualcomm in non-memory chips by 2030. China’s largest ride-hailing platform operator Didi Chuxing is relaunching its controversial carpooling service, Hitch, in seven big cities on a trial basis this month. Last year, a Hitch driver raped and murdered a young female passenger, putting the service on indefinite hold. Will your taxi fly one day? The Japanese government has come up with a predictive timetable for important innovations. Moon and Mars bases will be a reality by 2040, flying cars by 2033 and robots doing surgery by 2032, Japan’s science ministry predicts. For more on futurology, this time from the FT, watch this video by Judith Evans on how our offices will look like in 2050. Chairs will be a thing of the past. Benches will be the norm — if you are lucky enough to work in an office.

When sages speak

One of the most important tech stories in Asia is — and will be for years to come — the disruptions being wrought by fintech. This report by Bain & Co , Temasek and Google looks at the implications in south-east Asia. In our view, it underplays the disruptive threat that fintech poses to the region’s inertia-riddled financial institutions, but there are some good insights nevertheless.

More than two years after the release of China’s official New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan, the country’s top AI experts are worried that it will not live up to the hype. Lorand Laskai and Helen Toner write in this report for New America about the fears that an “AI winter” may be stealing over China.

Here is an excellent, long podcast on Grab, the Singaporean ride-hailing company. The discussion is with Ming Maa, the company’s president. You get a sense of how crucial Grab’s digital payments platform is to the company’s ambitions to build a “super app”.

Heard by Henny

At Alibaba’s lavish 20th birthday party last month in Hangzhou, the ecommerce group’s founder, Jack Ma, took to the stage in rock star garb to perform “You Raise Me Up”.

The show in front of thousands was a swansong for the 55-year-old, marking his retirement from the $450bn company. But Mr Ma’s life may now be set to take a tamer turn. That will include involvement with the family office, Blue Pool Capital, which was formed in 2015 after Alibaba went public in New York.

It holds a portion of the Ma family’s $40bn fortune, as well as much of the $10bn wealth of his right-hand man, Joe Tsai. In one of a flurry of moves last year, Blue Pool invested in Fog Pharma, which aims to find trailblazing medicines that “drug the undruggable”, and Rent the Runway, a subscription service for designer clothes.

Read the story here by Henny Sender, the FT’s chief correspondent, international finance.

In the spotlight

A Chinese start-up has come up with a virtual fitting room. You just scan the QR code on an item of clothing — jacket, skirt, trousers or whatever — and then by using cameras and sensors, the company displays an image of you wearing it on a life-sized screen.

The service has drawn attention from fashion retailers because it saves time and effort for both shoppers and staff. “Not only does the service leave a strong impression on customers, it improves efficiency by cutting down on try-ons,” said Chen Xiao, general manager of Great Reality Technology, the start-up behind the new system.

Chinese fast-fashion retailer Urban Revivo is a client, having signed basic agreements with its franchisees to open about 20 stores. Great Reality Technology is also in talks to offer its services to apparel players, rushing into commercial operations at a rapid clip.

Smart data

China’s online gaming market has been growing exponentially in recent years. And 5G gaming is now opening up a whole new vista. The early rollout of 5G mobile services in China means that video games with complicated graphics and storylines can now be streamed via low-powered devices such as mobile phones.

Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at consultancy Niko Partners, predicts that revenues from cloud gaming will be more than $1.1bn a year by 2023 in China, which will be the largest market in the world. That will change how the market works.

Job market

Pressure from regulators towards ecommerce is being felt in Japan . The country’s fair trade commission said in a report that companies should disclose more about their search algorithms to ensure that all vendors are treated fairly. This followed suspicions that some platform operators were skewing the rankings of products depending on advertising spending. The commission is aiming to put forward legislation to disclose ranking methods and other information to ensure fair competition in the ecommerce space.

. The country’s fair trade commission said in a report that companies should disclose more about their search algorithms to ensure that all vendors are treated fairly. This followed suspicions that some platform operators were skewing the rankings of products depending on advertising spending. The commission is aiming to put forward legislation to disclose ranking methods and other information to ensure fair competition in the ecommerce space. Indonesian authorities and operators of unauthorised peer-to-peer lending and cryptocurrency platforms are playing a cat-and-mouse game. The Financial Services Authority, in a concerted effort with the IT ministry and the local police force, has recently blocked almost 300 illegal P2P platforms, pushing the number to 1,369 this year. This has been a problem for Jakarta since 2017, because some of these unregulated fintech portals charge excessively high interest rates and essentially function as loan sharks, while abusing the personal information of their users.