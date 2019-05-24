Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Vladimir Putin hoped western sanctions would provide the impetus for Russia to create “national champions” in industries ranging from food and software to heavy machinery. But the fate of its first commercial airliner, the Sukhoi SuperJet 100, has shown up the flaws in this plan. Katie Martin discusses Russia's bid to develop globally competitive homegrown industries with Henry Foy, the FT's Moscow bureau chief.





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Katie Martin, capital markets editor and Henry Foy, Moscow bureau chief. Producer: Fiona Symon