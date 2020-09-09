Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

US and European airlines warned on Wednesday of grim outlooks for the coming months, cutting schedules as passengers continue to avoid air travel during the pandemic.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost airline, reduced its forecast for passengers it expects to carry in the fiscal year to March, as the carrier warned this winter will be “a write-off”.

Finnair, Finland’s flagship airline, said it would operate no more than 80 flights daily in October compared with the 200 previously planned.

In the US, traditional network carrier United Airlines said its capacity would fall 70 per cent compared with the third-quarter of 2019. The company’s earlier guidance was a fall of 65 per cent.

Revenue, too, will be lower than executives forecast: down 85 per cent from the $11.4bn a year earlier, not 83 per cent.

The cuts are part of an industry pattern where airlines announce ambitious flying schedules only to trim them as departure dates approach and passengers fail to materialise. Industry body Iata said airlines globally are projected to lose a record $84bn this year.

EasyJet cut its flight schedule earlier this week. Ryanair now expects to carry 50m passengers in the 12 months to the end of March, down from the 60m projected in July. The airline had forecast more than 150m passengers before the pandemic struck.

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said the airline could cut more flights in the coming months.

“We’re probably looking at closing more bases and withdrawing more capacity in those countries where you’re operating completely defective and non-scientific quarantines,” he told Reuters.

The airline industry’s recovery hopes have been hit hard by rising coronavirus cases across many countries in Europe and parts of the US, as well as travel restrictions including the UK’s requirement that passengers returning from most countries self-isolate for 14 days.

The industry is pushing for the adoption of testing on arrival at airports to help cut quarantine times and encourage people back into the sky, a system the UK government is considering.

Mr O’Leary said the UK government had been “pretty poor in almost all respects of dealing with Covid”.

“They were late into lockdown, they were late into testing, they were late into face masks, now they’re pooh-poohing testing. Testing is the only way forward here,” he told the BBC.

Airlines are adapting to an environment where business and international travel has been particularly hard hit by focusing on leisure travel and customers flying to see friends and family.

United said it would launch seven new long-haul routes from the US over the next year: two from mainland cities to Hawaii, and five connecting diaspora populations to destinations in India and Africa.

“We’re really focused on rethinking the network,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice-president of international network and alliances. “We’re not just looking at adding everything back prior to the way it was before coronavirus.”

Given United’s hubs in cities with significant immigrant populations, the airline has long wanted to fly from the US to Johannesburg in South Africa, New Delhi and Bangalore in India, and Accra, the capital of Ghana, Mr Quayle said. However, before the pandemic forced cuts to other international routes, it lacked planes in the fleet to do it.

“This is about implementing our business plan at a time when [visiting friends and family] travel is quite robust,” he said. “We have the aircraft right now, so we’re going to put the markets into play.”