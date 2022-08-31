The world’s second-largest cinema chain incorrectly reported the identity of its largest shareholder, and ExxonMobil is contesting Vladimir Putin’s decree blocking the oil company from exiting Russia. Plus, economists are debating the impact that US president Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness programme will have on inflation.

Cineworld incorrectly reported its largest shareholder

ExxonMobil contests Kremlin decree blocking its pullout from Russia

Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation triggers ‘inflationary fire’ fears

