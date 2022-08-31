Will student debt add up to more inflation?
The world’s second-largest cinema chain incorrectly reported the identity of its largest shareholder, and ExxonMobil is contesting Vladimir Putin’s decree blocking the oil company from exiting Russia. Plus, economists are debating the impact that US president Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness programme will have on inflation.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Cineworld incorrectly reported its largest shareholder
ExxonMobil contests Kremlin decree blocking its pullout from Russia
Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation triggers ‘inflationary fire’ fears
