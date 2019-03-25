The bond market is beginning to spy a recession on the horizon.

Although central bankers have adopted a more dovish stance, investors are increasingly gloomy about the global economy, according to a widely-watched survey.

The prospect of a global recession in the next 12 months is now at its highest since early 2016, according to investors surveyed by Absolute Strategy Research (ASR).

Global bond markets rallied last week amid mounting signs of an economic slowdown. The 10-year German Bund yield dipped into negative territory for the first time since 2016, while a key measure of the US yield curve inverted for the first time in more than a decade. Such a move is widely seen as an indicator of a coming recession.

The proportion of investors who anticipate that Treasury yields will rise in the coming year has also dropped sharply, ASR found, a sign of growing expectations that policymakers’ dovish policy will be long-lasting.

David Bowers, head of research at ASR, said the past three months “have seen an abrupt reassessment of the business cycle”. “The probability of a global recession remains elevated and has actually increased,” he said.

“This suggests that the policy response has been insufficient to persuade investors that the downturn phase of the business cycle can be averted,” he said.

The fieldwork for ASR’s survey of 252 asset managers — who represent $4.7tn in assets — was carried out before the publication of the Fed’s minutes last week, but it suggests the latest evidence of the central bank’s dovish shift did not come as a surprise to many investors.

The scaling-back of expectations for monetary policy tightening, combined with concerns about the US economy, is fuelling a sharp rise in the popularity of emerging market assets, ASR found.

Investors are becoming increasingly convinced that EM bonds will perform better than US high-yield credit over the coming 12 months.