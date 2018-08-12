Hong Kong-based investment bank CLSA is finalising deals for joint ventures in Bangladesh, Vietnam and Pakistan, as it follows its state-owned Chinese parent Citic into developing markets across Asia.

Founded in the 1980s, the brokerage was bought by Citic Securities in 2012 and has been integrated into the operations of the sprawling state conglomerate that has operations in banking, natural resources, construction and agriculture.

The buyout has helped CLSA win work on a number of large initial public offerings from China, such as Xiaomi’s listing in June, and upcoming deals for Sinochem Energy and Tianqi Lithium. It has, however, pulled out of the US.

As Citic expands in south-east Asia, CLSA has followed by seeking joint venture deals with local companies in Vietnam, Pakistan and Bangladesh, said Richard Taylor, the bank’s head of corporate finance and capital markets.

The deals were in advanced stages and expected to be completed by the end of the year, marking a significant expansion for the company that already has offices in 13 other countries across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Citic has a broad range of businesses . . . We see ‘Belt and Road’ opportunities with Citic in places like Pakistan and Bangladesh,” said Mr Taylor, referring to the Chinese plan to finance and build ports, bridges, factories and roads across developing Eurasia.

State-owned banks and companies such as Citic are expected to form the backbone of the Belt and Road Initiative. Foreign banks have sought to capture business associated with the plan but much of the lending and capital markets work has so far gone to China-connected lenders. Some of the projects are now facing difficulties as small countries struggle under a heavy debt burden.

Mr Taylor declined to name the local companies it plans to invest in but said the negotiations were for minority stakes. The company may co-brand the joint ventures, although the final arrangements were yet to be determined.

CLSA has already found some business in Bangladesh. In February it supported the acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in the Dhaka Stock Exchange by the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

In Vietnam, CLSA has been active in conducting block trades, Mr Taylor noted. But the company is eyeing recent IPO activity and state privatisations in the market as a possible area of expansion. Over the past year the Vietnamese government has privatised the country’s biggest beer producer, Sabeco, and a number of similar deals are planned for the coming years.

So far CLSA has partnered with Ho Chi Minh City Securities and SSI on local deals but “we want to do it with our own people on the ground”, said Mr Taylor.