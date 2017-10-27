In pictures: Catalonia’s parliament declares independence

Please tell us why (optional)

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Catalonia’s parliament has voted in favour of independence from Spain

© Yves Herman/Reuters

Regional police officers stand guard outside the regional parliament on Friday

© Juan Medina/Reuters

Crowds fill the streets near the regional parliament in Barcelona

© Juan Medina/Reuters

Demonstrators hold up banners reading “Freedom” in reference to Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart, the jailed leaders of Catalan pro-independence movements

© Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg

A customer in a bar watches a news conference with Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia’s president

© Yves Herman/Reuters

Crowds follow the plenary session on screens outside the regional parliament

© David Ramos/Getty

Mr Puigdemont casts his vote for independence at the Catalan government building

© David Ramos/Getty

Mayors of Catalonia celebrate after the result of the vote

© Juan Medina/Reuters

Crowds in Barcelona celebrate following the declaration of independence

© Albert Gea/Reuters

Mayors from pro-independence towns raise their sceptres inside the regional parliament after the declaration

© Jon Nazca/Reuters

A ferry rented by Spain’s government to accommodate Spanish police reinforcements stands at the port in Barcelona

© Juan Medina/Reuters

Two women hold up a banner reading “Goodbye Spain, A new path awaits us” in Barcelona