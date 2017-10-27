Visual Journalism

In pictures: Catalonia’s parliament declares independence

Decision greeted with jubilation by supporters of secession

by Annabel Cook

Catalonia’s parliament has voted in favour of independence from Spain

© Yves Herman/Reuters

Regional police officers stand guard outside the regional parliament on Friday

© Juan Medina/Reuters

Crowds fill the streets near the regional parliament in Barcelona

© Juan Medina/Reuters

Demonstrators hold up banners reading “Freedom” in reference to Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart, the jailed leaders of Catalan pro-independence movements

© Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg

A customer in a bar watches a news conference with Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia’s president

© Yves Herman/Reuters

Crowds follow the plenary session on screens outside the regional parliament

© David Ramos/Getty

Mr Puigdemont casts his vote for independence at the Catalan government building

© David Ramos/Getty

Mayors of Catalonia celebrate after the result of the vote

© Juan Medina/Reuters

Crowds in Barcelona celebrate following the declaration of independence

© Albert Gea/Reuters

Mayors from pro-independence towns raise their sceptres inside the regional parliament after the declaration

© Jon Nazca/Reuters

A ferry rented by Spain’s government to accommodate Spanish police reinforcements stands at the port in Barcelona

© Juan Medina/Reuters

Two women hold up a banner reading “Goodbye Spain, A new path awaits us” in Barcelona

